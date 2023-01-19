As previously announced, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, will host its 2023 Investor Update Event and Webcast on Thursday, February 02, 2023 in Alphaville, São Paulo, Brazil.

This event, for analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by members of the Company’s senior management team. The team will preview fourth quarter 2022 results and provide guidance for unit growth and capital expenditures in 2023. Management will also update investors on its 3D’s Strategy (Digital, Delivery and Drive-thru) as well as its growth and long-term outlook. For those who attend in person, check-in will begin and breakfast will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. BRT.

Pre-registration is required to participate in person and must be completed by Friday, January 27, 2023, by clicking on this link: Arcos+Dorados+2023+Investor+Update+%26ndash%3B+In+Person+Registration. Individual attendees will receive a follow-up communication to confirm their in-person participation and receive logistical details, as appropriate.

The event will also be available via webcast (Google Chrome is recommended) for those who are unable to join the event in person, using the following link: Arcos+Dorados+2023+Investor+Update+-+Webcast. The link is also available on the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations webpage, www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir.

A replay of the webcast will be available using the same link, through March 15, 2023.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with almost 2,300 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 90 thousand people (as of 09/30/2022). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the investors section of its website: www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005251/en/