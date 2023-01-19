Selina announces the opening of its fourth hotel in Australia

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Selina+Hospitality+PLC ("Selina"), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it opened its fourth hotel in Australia, Selina Magnetic Island, on December 23rd. The new hotel is a picture-perfect tropical paradise within a 5-minute walk from Horseshoe Bay.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005462/en/

Selina_MagneticIsland_11-2022_Lifestyle_2.jpg

Selina is located on Magnetic Island, 8km offshore from Townsville, Queensland, sitting just a 5-minute walk from Horseshoe Bay. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located right by the Great Barrier Reef, Selina Magnetic Island is perfect for travelers looking for a unique vacation or a new home base for remote working, the hotel offers a range of beautifully-designed accommodations with 145 bedspaces available in the first phase, including powered caravan sites and private room options allowing guests to personalize their stay based on their budget. Surrounded by idyllic beaches, the new property offers a one of a kind getaway for guests to disconnect and explore wildlife and the beach during the day, live music at night, enhancing the experience with food trucks, aussie style breakfasts and local craft beers.

"We are so excited to add Selina Magnetic Island to our portfolio. It marks the 5th hotel we have opened this year in the APAC region, 4th property in Australia, and our first truly remote experience in the region," said Gadi Hassin, Managing Partner South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand Selina. "Magnetic Island is home to a beautiful local community and becoming one of Australia's most sought-after tourist destinations; we acknowledge the Wulgurukaba people of Yunbenun, the traditional custodians of the land on which we enter, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and community paying our respects to the Elder's past, present and future and all the Aboriginal & Torres Straight Islander people."

Selina+Magnetic+Island marks the 4th Selina in Australia, joining the rest of the hotels in Brisbane and Melbourne. The hotel will offer on-site features, including a swimming pool, wellness deck, CoWork made out of an old refurbished school bus, outdoor bar, pool table, and a unique on-site wildlife park where true Aussie locals will be waiting to meet Selina guests, including turtles, koalas, wombats and crocodiles.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 25 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwhatis.selina.com%2F or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005462r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005462/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.