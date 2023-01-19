DocGo Partners with Redirect Health to Deliver Affordable, On-Demand Urgent Mobile Healthcare to Redirect Health Patients in New Jersey and New York

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced a partnership with Redirect+Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions for businesses and employees nationwide, to provide on-demand, urgent mobile care to patients in New Jersey and New York. Through Redirect Health’s referral team, DocGo On-Demand mobile services are called into action, preventing potential emergency room visits and ultimately lowering costs while facilitating high-quality patient care. The partnership will enable DocGo to provide its rapid, in-home mobile health services to thousands of Redirect Health’s members across New Jersey and New York.

DocGo and Redirect Health share a common mission to transform modern-day healthcare beyond today’s legacy system and deliver more accessible and affordable care. Redirect Health provides affordable healthcare plans to individuals and families, as well as employers and their employees across all 50 states. DocGo’s ED diversion programs have demonstrated measurable reductions in emergency department visits and hospitalizations for its partners, and the company looks forward to bringing the benefit of these mobile health services to Redirect Health’s patients. By leveraging Redirect Health’s platform and DocGo’s tech-enabled care, the companies are able to offer on-demand emergency services to more patients in New York and New Jersey and anticipate further expansion in 2023.

“We couldn't be more excited to partner with Redirect Health and continue serving our patients with the best healthcare options and solutions,” said Anthony Capone, CEO of DocGo. “The synergies between DocGo and Redirect Health allow us to stay true to our mission as we provide affordable and accessible care. We’re looking forward to the positive impact that our partnership will bring to additional communities as we look to expand the program.”

“Our goal has always been to make quality healthcare more accessible while eliminating the extra activity and unnecessary spending in the health system,” said David Berg, CEO and Co-founder of Redirect Health. “Through our partnership with DocGo, we’re able to further this goal and provide an even more seamless and convenient healthcare experience for our members in New Jersey and New York. We are eager to continue expanding this relationship and meet our members where they are so they can receive the quality care they deserve.”

DocGo On-Demand clinicians are able to perform tests, prescribe medications, and treat many common ailments in both children and adults. For more information on DocGo On-Demand and to view the current service area, visit www.docgo.com%2Fondemand.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Redirect Health

Redirect Health is a versatile platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees. Holding this mission at its forefront, Redirect Health provides personalized 24/7 access and financial consistency to members across the United States.

Redirect Health offers unparalleled, nationwide healthcare plans and strategies through its EverydayCARE® Suite, as well as a network of multi-specialty primary care clinics in its headquarter state, Arizona.

To learn more, visit www.RedirectHealth.com.

