EDISON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., ( ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, announced today that they are forecasting strong revenues and increased growth throughout 2023 and beyond.

“We are extremely thrilled about the future of the company,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “and how could we not be, we started this year off by being named the “leader” in the Secure Video Conferencing sector; a report that published last month by industry analyst Aite-Novarica Group. While being named the leader is a tremendous honor, it’s the strong revenue opportunities that are emerging as a result of that report that has us so excited. But that’s just one part of the story,” says Kay, “there are two other parts: (Securing Endpoints & Secure API’s), both of those add to the tremendous revenue opportunity for Zerify. While video conferencing is poised to reach between $30B - $50B by 2026, Endpoint Security is estimated to reach $25B by 2028 and Secure API’s account for another $1.3B in 2023. Zerify is the only company in the world that addresses all three of these market opportunities. Additionally, all three of our products were purpose-built and adhere to a Zero Trust strategy, which is now the leading cybersecurity initiative for the Government & Corporations worldwide.”

In the Aite-Novarica Business Impact Report they stated the following: Zerify is making a name as the zero-trust secure video-conferencing solution. It has a growing legal and financial service industry customer base, and its HIPAA certification attracts healthcare companies. It is also the only known SecVideo (secure video) product that will protect user devices from malware taking over cameras, microphones, clipboards, hijacking keyboards, prevent audio-out speakers stream eavesdropping, and provide anti-screen scraping.

Zerify also offers a desktop protection agent (Zerify Defender) that prevents eavesdropping malware by locking down cameras, microphones, audio out-streams, keyboards, and clipboards; and prevents screen-scraping malware. Recognizing that customers may also use other video-conferencing solutions, Zerify Defender protects other video conference systems, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Webex.

To give context to our projections it’s important to understand the many deals & opportunities that are in our pipeline but just haven’t launched yet, please find below a short list of some of them:

PushForce – Contract signed, getting ready to launch slowly in February, with one of their customers is a Fortune 500 client

A $26 Billion dollar global IT services organization – agreement signed to offer our technology to their 1900 reseller partners starting over the next couple of months

Vation Ventures – Agreement signed for their Channel-as-a-Service offering. They are helping us build a world class channel distribution program for which we are now talking to the resellers who are excited about our software

Working with an industry legend in the Network Marketing industry – they will be offering our solutions to key industry resellers

Meadowland Chamber of Commerce – They are introducing us to over 1200 local NJ businesses

Large Video Conferencing Corporation – Working with one of the worlds largest video conferencing vendors to sell our Defender to their existing client-base via their reseller channel

Global Communications Company – Interested in embedding our technology as part of their offering



The above deals and opportunities are just a sample of the things we are currently working on, as you can see, we are in the right place, at the right time, with the right products.

“We laid the groundwork in 2022 to begin to close on a number of transactions early this year with more significant clients to be named in the coming weeks. In addition, understanding timeframes and the sales process for our services is why we feel confident in our projection of between $2m - $4m over the next twelve months and exponential growth going forward,” continues Kay. “As always, we feel humbled by your belief in Zerify’s mission to make the world a safer place. We thank all of our shareholders for looking forward to a prosperous 2023 for everyone.”

To learn more about Zerify’s secure video conferencing solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

