SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) ( NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Siobhan Nolan Mangini, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference and will provide a business update focusing on NGM Bio’s wholly-owned oncology portfolio on Thursday, January 19th, at 11:00 am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM Bio’s site for at least 30 days following the event.

