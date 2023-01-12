Akamai Technologies To Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, February 14, at 4:30 PM ET

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

  • U.S. only: (833) 634-5020
  • International: (412) 902-4238
  • Password: Akamai Technologies call

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 7241694. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Gina Sorice
Media Relations
646-320-4107
[email protected]

Tom Barth
Investor Relations
617-274-7130
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE83991&sd=2023-01-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-technologies-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-investor-conference-call-on-tuesday-february-14-at-430-pm-et-301720000.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

