The launch of Wondershare AniSmall makes media conversion easier than ever before

Jan. 12, 2023
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that Wondershare, the world-leading creativity software company, announces the launch of Wondershare AniSmall, the software solution to audio, image, and video compression issues. With the release of AniSmall, Wondershare has made media-file compression easy, fast, and as high quality as ever before.

With so much software on the market, it can be difficult to know what products offer enough versatility to meet users' needs but are still approachable enough for people of all experience levels to use. Wondershare AniSmall is an easy-to-use desktop tool that provides fast media-file compression and format conversion. With accumulated experience and an advanced understanding of technology, Wondershare has created software for handling media files that is straightforward to use and yet sophisticated enough to handle any job.

"Wondershare AniSmall would like to define itself as the smartest files compression kit for creators who need to modify video, audio, and image size before any further processes," said product director, Kai Yong. "Wondershare AniSmall provides solutions to challenges and makes workflows more efficient and easier for anyone, be they a video creator, educator, or corporate professional."

Features

Wondershare AniSmall features "lossless" technology that can compress files by 90% without losing any quality, which ultimately saves users time and money. Wondershare AniSmall also makes things convenient because it supports +1000 input file formats. Finally, with internally developed H264 compression technology, Wondershare AniSmall can intelligently select the best code rate limit compression, making the process user-friendly. While Wondershare AniSmall is primarily used for file compression, it also offers primary editing functions and social media platform distribution capabilities. Wondershare AniSmall is quickly becoming the practical go-to gadget for users to solve their day-to-day problems.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare AniSmall is compatible with Windows and Mac and works with systems Win7 and above and Mac OS 10.14 and above.

Perpetual plan:
US$ 29.99/lifetime

Subscription plan:
US$ 19.99/year

Effects & Resources add-on:
US$ 16.99/month

Wondershare AniSmall is available now. For more information and a free trial, you can visit the Wondershare AniSmall website.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer Wang
Wondershare
[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

