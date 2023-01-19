JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog+DevOps+Platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, following the market close. JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Event: JFrog’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference call dial-in information: 1 (646) 960-0243 or for international participants 1 (888) 510-2285

Webcast registration link: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jfrog.com%2Fevents-and-presentations

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge and devices. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the FORTUNE 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fjfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: %40JFrog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005053/en/