Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $665.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(46.84%), HSIC(2.72%), and QQQM(2.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:CSL by 15,349 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $286.61.

On 01/12/2023, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $246.24 per share and a market cap of $12.73Bil. The stock has returned 3.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 7,707 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 827,378. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/12/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.25 per share and a market cap of $298.85Bil. The stock has returned -14.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 28,950 shares of NYSE:UHS for a total holding of 105,890. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.34.

On 01/12/2023, Universal Health Services Inc traded for a price of $144.68 per share and a market cap of $10.33Bil. The stock has returned 11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Health Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 37,650 shares of NAS:HSIC for a total holding of 226,930. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.28.

On 01/12/2023, Henry Schein Inc traded for a price of $80.62 per share and a market cap of $10.93Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 41,150 shares of NYSE:THC for a total holding of 82,275. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.35.

On 01/12/2023, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $51.16 per share and a market cap of $5.53Bil. The stock has returned -34.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

