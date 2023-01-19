California Department of Health Care Services Awards Contract to Pear Therapeutics to Support the Recovery Incentives Program

The California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) has selectedPear+Therapeutics%2C+Inc.(Nasdaq: PEAR), a leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, to support the implementation of the Recovery+Incentives%3A+California%26rsquo%3Bs+Contingency+Management+Program. Contingency management is an evidence-based, cost-effective treatment that provides motivational incentives to treat individuals living with stimulant use disorder and support their path to recovery.

The pilot program will allow eligible Medi-Cal members, across 24+counties+in+California, to take part in a structured 24-week outpatient program that will be followed by at least six months of additional recovery support services. Pear Therapeutics will partner with DHCS to deliver, implement, and manage this program, specifically by managing the electronic tracking and distribution of incentives to Medi-Cal members who participate in this contingency management pilot.

“We applaud California’s DHCS for taking this important step to expand access to behavioral treatment to address the stimulant use disorder crisis that persists in California,” said Julia Strandberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Pear Therapeutics. “By working together, we will implement an innovative program that will reinforce individual positive behavioral change consistent with meeting treatment goals.”

As stimulant use disorder continues to be pervasive across the United States, Pear Therapeutics is committed to providing individuals across the country with access to its innovative treatment options.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. is a leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. Pear aims to redefine care through the widespread use of clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

