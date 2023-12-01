Northcape Capital Pty Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $810.00Mil. The top holdings were TSM(25.31%), AMX(24.14%), and HDB(20.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought 465,716 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 3,014,944. The trade had a 4.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 01/12/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $81.78 per share and a market cap of $424.12Bil. The stock has returned -35.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:AMX by 485,233 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.51.

On 01/12/2023, America Movil SAB de CV traded for a price of $20.05 per share and a market cap of $63.48Bil. The stock has returned 6.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, America Movil SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 5,372 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $859.52.

On 01/12/2023, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $936.8 per share and a market cap of $47.12Bil. The stock has returned -19.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 174.45, a price-book ratio of 28.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought 45,297 shares of NYSE:FMX for a total holding of 132,548. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.

On 01/12/2023, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $84.21 per share and a market cap of $30.13Bil. The stock has returned 6.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought 36,083 shares of NYSE:HDB for a total holding of 2,476,934. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.46.

On 01/12/2023, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $66.58 per share and a market cap of $123.77Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 8.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

