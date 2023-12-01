Pacifica Partners Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 467 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.81%), BOND(4.01%), and MSFT(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacifica Partners Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought 32,235 shares of NYSE:CL for a total holding of 32,286. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.41.

On 01/12/2023, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $77.13 per share and a market cap of $64.42Bil. The stock has returned -5.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-book ratio of 103.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 8,461 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 01/12/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.68 per share and a market cap of $30.08Bil. The stock has returned -24.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought 7,775 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 16,302. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 01/12/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.02 per share and a market cap of $19.78Bil. The stock has returned 1.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought 24,075 shares of NYSE:CCJ for a total holding of 87,770. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.59.

On 01/12/2023, Cameco Corp traded for a price of $25.38 per share and a market cap of $10.97Bil. The stock has returned 8.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cameco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 117.48, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.52 and a price-sales ratio of 7.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,474-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $277.55 per share and a market cap of $150.17Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a price-book ratio of 5.98.

