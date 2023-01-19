Federal Government Looks to Aware as Trusted Security Enabler

Global Biometric Authentication Leader Expands and Strengthens Foothold in Strategic Federal Market

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several well-known U.S. federal government agencies have enlisted or expanded their use of Aware, Inc. ( AWRE) biometric authentication solutions in 2022, according to the company. As of today, Aware’s solutions are being used across all three branches of the U.S. federal government, as well as 12 out of 15 executive departments within the executive branch. Such broad industry application attests to Aware’s trustworthiness, and proven expertise in meeting this sector’s needs for robust technology within highly secure biometric-based authentication systems.

“Used alone or in combination with other forms of authentication, biometrics provide a higher degree of security and certainty than other approaches,” says Aware Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Craig Herman. “Given the mission-critical and highly sensitive nature of their work, federal agencies demand the gold standard in authentication technologies. The significant federal market traction we’ve experienced throughout Aware’s history and continuing in 2022 validates the trust these agencies place in us to power their modern systems.”

Examples of Aware’s new and expanded engagements in this space include:

  • An executive department chose an Aware solution to verify the identity of end-users who need to obtain a new PIN on their smart card used for access to physical space and digital systems in an automated way, minimizing personnel requirements for the department;
  • A judicial branch agency is currently rolling out Aware’s web-based biometric enrollment and data management technology for use in background checks nationwide;
  • Through its contractor, an executive department chose to upgrade its existing solution for secure and reliable forms of identification from the Aware technology first deployed 10 years ago, to a newer web-based offering from Aware; and
  • An IT services company expanded a solution that uses Aware technology in its program for background investigations of citizens applying for firearm licenses.

“The federal market affords Aware an excellent opportunity to continue to obtain new business in addition to expanding our work with existing clients,” says Aware Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Eckel. “Our customers in this space are extremely pleased and eager to deepen their engagement with us, which underscores our reputation as the ideal partner for rock-solid, reliable and secure biometric authentication.”

About Aware
Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

