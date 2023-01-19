Ethos Real Estate Closes Second Multifamily Acquisition as Part of Joint Venture with GCM Grosvenor Programs

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Real Estate, an affordable and mixed-income multifamily investment firm, today announced the company has closed on the $76 million purchase of the Residences at Woodlake, a 276-unit multifamily property in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles.

Under the deal, Ethos will be converting the formerly market rate property into deed restricted affordable housing through a unique public private partnership that leverages a California statutory property tax exemption. Under the deed restriction, half of the units will be restricted to families earning up to 80% of the Average Median Income (AMI) for Los Angeles, and 10 percent will be restricted to families earning up to 60% of AMI, for 55 years.

“We are excited to be scaling the potential for public private partnership around the production of affordable housing,” said Jennifer McElyea, Ethos Real Estate Managing Partner. “California has a critical shortage of public funds to address the housing crisis and innovative models will absolutely need to be part of the solution.”

The property was the second purchase for Ethos’ joint venture with GCM Grosvenor, investing on behalf of its clients. GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $73 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies.

“We are proud to be partnering with Ethos in ways that creatively address the shortage of affordable housing in communities across California,” said Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor.

About Ethos Real Estate
Ethos Real Estate was conceived to address the critical housing shortage with a new approach. With a collective track record in real estate investment banking, private equity, development and partnership with the public sector, the principals of Ethos successfully established new investment structures that leverage private capital for the production of housing at all income levels. As a result, Ethos has become a trusted partner to public agencies and communities seeking to address their housing needs, with a mission to create positive change and a new narrative for residents, communities, and the housing system. For more information, visit: www.ethos-re.com.

About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $73 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 530 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

GCM Grosvenor Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
H/Advisors Abernathy
[email protected] / [email protected]
212-371-5999

ti?nf=ODcyODYxOCM1MzUxNzEzIzIxOTYzNjc=
GCM-Grosvenor-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.