BigBear.ai Secures 10-Year Multiple Award $900 Million IDIQ Contract with the U.S. Air Force

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced it has been awarded a multiple award $900 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force. The contract vehicle allows BigBear.ai to compete for task orders delivering capabilities, systems, and synthetic environments to the Air Force as a prime contractor. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Architectures and Integration Directorate expects the work on awarded task orders to be completed by 2032.

Under the terms of the contract, BigBear.ai can also compete for task orders supporting the research and development of new technologies, creation of rapid prototypes, capability testing, and solution implementation.

"BigBear.ai understands the importance in bringing cutting-edge and resilient solutions to each mission and we are honored to be selected for this opportunity,” said Tony Barrett, President and General Manager of Federal Markets at BigBear.ai. “This contract will allow us to continue our long-term partnership with the U.S. Air Force and support as a prime contractor in future opportunities.”

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia and Michigan. For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbigbear.ai%2F and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005289/en/

