Parsons to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (:PSN) will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 833-634-2602 (domestic) or +1 412-902-4114 (international). No passcode is required.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through February 22, 2023, at +1 877-344-7529 (domestic) or +1 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 5678900.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure solutions. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts:

Media
Bryce McDevitt
Parsons Corporation
+1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Dave Spille
Parsons Corporation
+1 703.775.6191
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyODkzMyM1MzQ2NzkzIzIxODYzOTk=
Parsons-Services-Company.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.