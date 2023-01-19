SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. ( ADEA) ("Adeia" or the "Company"), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Fetch TV, a leading Australian content aggregation platform has renewed a multi-year agreement to license Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.



"As consumer demand for content aggregation services in Australia grows, market leaders like Fetch are integrating the latest innovations to ensure that viewers have seamless access to a growing selection of high-quality entertainment experiences. This patent license extension with Fetch further confirms the value and longevity of Adeia's intellectual property portfolios, including in Australia's vibrant home entertainment market," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager of media.

As access to entertainment continues to fragment across multiple options – linear channels including Free-to-Air, subscription and FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV), AVOD (advertising-based video on demand), SVOD (subscription video on demand), EST (electronic sell-through) and TVOD (transactional video on demand) – platforms such as Fetch are leveraging technical innovation to facilitate quick and easy discovery of the content and services viewers want to enjoy. The intellectual property included in Adeia’s media patent portfolio assists entertainment platforms in delivering customers a simpler and more personalized media experience.

"Fetch has been delivering exceptional solutions, providing Australian audiences with rich content and experiences over an entertainment platform that makes it intuitive for subscribers to enjoy the programs they desire," Dr. Kokes added.

As an innovation incubator, Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. The Company's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

About Fetch TV

Fetch TV is an Australian technology developer and content aggregator, founded in Sydney in 2008. Following an investment by Telstra Group Limited in 2022, the business operates as a joint venture between Telstra (54%) and Astro Holdings. Fetch TV partners with leading Internet Service Providers and major retailers to provide subscribers with a box based, internet delivered entertainment aggregation platform for viewing on TV and mobile devices. The Fetch product proposition is based on ‘All your entertainment, easy”, with all design and development occurring in-house in Australia. The Fetch service provides seamless integrated access to Free-to-Air TV, subscription channels, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD. Fetch also offers TV and Movie Stores with content from all the major studios, and UFC pay-per-view. Fetch currently services 600,000 households, and planned migration to Fetch of the 800,000 Telstra TV base is scheduled to commence from mid-2023. ISP partners include Telstra, TPG, Optus, Vocus, and Aussie Broadband. SVOD apps include Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Stan, Hayu, and more Fetch.com.au.

