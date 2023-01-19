Redfin Reports Rent Growth Slowed for Seventh Straight Month in December

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —The median U.S. asking rent rose 4.8% year over year to $1,979 in December—the smallest increase since July 2021, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Rents grew at more than three times that pace one year earlier. December also marked the seventh straight month in which annual rent growth slowed and the fourth consecutive month of single-digit rent growth following nearly a year of double-digit increases. Rents fell 1.4% from a month earlier and were down 3.6% from the August peak of $2,053.

Persistently high rental costs, inflation and economic uncertainty continued to dampen rental demand at the end of 2022.

“Rents have room to fall. While they’ve cooled significantly from their peak, it still costs the typical renter 20% more to take on a new lease than it did two years ago,” said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao. “An increase in the number of rentals on the market should also cause rents to ease in the coming months. Rental supply is growing due to an influx of construction in recent years, ebbing household formation and a slow homebuying market, which is driving many homeowners to rent out their properties rather than sell.”

Rental Market Summary

December 2022

Month-Over-Month

Year-Over-Year

Median Asking Rent

$1,979

-1.4%

4.8%

“A lot of sellers are turning to the rental market because they’re still having trouble wrapping their heads around the fact that they’re not going to get sky-high offers like they would have at the height of the pandemic homebuying frenzy,” said Josh Felder, a Redfin real estate agent in the Bay Area. “Some sellers are reluctant to drop their price, even when their home has been sitting on the market for a long time. I’ve had two sellers recently decide to rent out their homes because they couldn’t get the price they wanted. Both homes were listed for over $2 million.”

Rents Declined in 14 Major U.S. Metro Areas

In Minneapolis, the median asking rent declined 8.5% year over year in December, the largest drop among the 50 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. Next came Oklahoma City (-6.4%), Phoenix (-5%), Houston (-4.6%) and Milwaukee (-4.1%).

  1. Minneapolis%2C+MN (-8.5%)
  2. Oklahoma+City%2C+OK (-6.4%)
  3. Phoenix%2C+AZ (-5.0%)
  4. Houston%2C+TX (-4.6%)
  5. Milwaukee%2C+WI (-4.1%)
  6. Chicago%2C+IL (-3.6%)
  7. Baltimore%2C+MD (-2.1%)
  8. Austin%2C+TX (-2.0%)
  9. Birmingham%2C+AL (-1.8%)
  10. Los+Angeles%2C+CA (-1.5%)
  11. Virginia+Beach%2C+VA (-0.9%)
  12. Jacksonville%2C+FL (-0.8%)
  13. New+Orleans%2C+LA (-0.4%)
  14. Las+Vegas%2C+NV (-0.4%)

Salt Lake City Saw the Largest Rent Increase

In Salt Lake City, the median asking rent rose 29.8% year over year in December, the biggest increase among the 50 most populous metros. It was followed by Raleigh, NC (24%), Indianapolis (16.3%), Cleveland (14.6%) and Nashville, TN (11.7%).

  1. Salt+Lake+City%2C+UT (29.8%)
  2. Raleigh%2C+NC (24.0%)
  3. Indianapolis%2C+IN (16.3%)
  4. Cleveland%2C+OH (14.6%)
  5. Nashville%2C+TN (11.7%)
  6. Charlotte%2C+NC (10.6%)
  7. Buffalo%2C+NY (9.6%)
  8. Kansas+City%2C+MO (9.4%)
  9. Columbus%2C+OH (7.7%)
  10. St.+Louis%2C+MO (7.4%)

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redfin.com%2Fnews%2Fredfin-rental-report-december-2022%2F

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin+Data+Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click+here.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005237r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005237/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.