Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company is actively working with top executive search firms and recruiting agencies to find the best fit for the role of Chief Financial Officer with the newly titled parent company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005182/en/

The Company is currently utilizing Janover LLC, a New York-based firm that covers areas from accounting services, consulting and tax. The firm has been working with Safe & Green Holdings, formerly SG Blocks, for roughly a decade.

The Company’s goal is to on-board a new Chief Financial Officer for the parent company to coincide with the finalization of the proposed Safe and Green Development Corporation spin-off, which will create an independent, publicly traded Company. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. plans to continue to fill the Company with best-in-class professionals in their respective fields and intends to continue along that path with the future CFO. The Company is looking for someone who is best suited for complex needs as the Company implements its plans for growth in various, targeted verticals.

Anyone with questions is invited to reach out to the Company’s investor relations firm, Equity Animal, of whose contact information is noted below.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s plans to on-board a new Chief Financial Officer to coincide with the finalization of the Safe and Green Development Corporation spin-off, filling the Company with best-in-class professionals in their respective fields, continuing along that path with the future CFO and the Company growing in various, targeted verticals While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to on-board a new Chief Financial Officer and effect the Safe and Green Development Corporation spin-off as planned, the Company’s ability to attract best-in-class professionals in their respective fields, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005182/en/