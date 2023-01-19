Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today appointed Devin Corr as executive vice president of investor relations, effective May 1, 2023. This appointment comes as Warren Kneeshaw announced he will retire from Mastercard.

Kneeshaw joined Mastercard in 2016. Under his leadership, Mastercard’s investor relations program has been highly recognized, as he effectively managed investor interactions, including during both a CEO and CFO transition. Kneeshaw will continue to serve in an advisory capacity and work on special projects through the end of the year.

Prior to joining Mastercard, Kneeshaw held various finance and investor relations roles at Qualcomm, Textron, Nortel Networks and Procter & Gamble.

“Warren has played a key role in the continued growth of the company’s profile across the investor community over the past six-plus years,” said Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer. “His deep relationships with the investment community – and across the organization – have helped us advance our strategy and navigate a unique economic environment over the past few years.”

As executive vice president of investor relations, Corr will oversee the team responsible for cultivating relationships with the investment community. His team will continue to focus on educating and updating investors and providing management and the board with feedback on how the market views the company. Corr will work closely with several groups, including with the management committee, the corporate controller and corporate secretary, to deliver key information to a range of stakeholders.

“Devin brings a unique perspective to this role. Not only does he have a deep knowledge of our diverse business, but his tenure working on several equities’ desks will help continue to evolve our relationship with our stockholders and the broader investment community,” said Mehra.

Corr currently serves as the chief financial officer for Mastercard’s Data and Services activities. Before moving into this role, he served in a number of finance leadership positions, including support of Consumer Products and the company’s UK, Ireland, Nordic and Baltics division. Corr originally joined Mastercard in 2013 to manage customer risk management activities across the Americas.

Earlier in his career, Corr worked in equity trading at UBS and equity research at Bank of America/ Merrill Lynch. He also spent time at General Motors treasurer’s office. Corr earned his Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from Cornell University.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005440/en/