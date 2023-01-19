Mastercard Names Devin Corr as Head of Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today appointed Devin Corr as executive vice president of investor relations, effective May 1, 2023. This appointment comes as Warren Kneeshaw announced he will retire from Mastercard.

Kneeshaw joined Mastercard in 2016. Under his leadership, Mastercard’s investor relations program has been highly recognized, as he effectively managed investor interactions, including during both a CEO and CFO transition. Kneeshaw will continue to serve in an advisory capacity and work on special projects through the end of the year.

Prior to joining Mastercard, Kneeshaw held various finance and investor relations roles at Qualcomm, Textron, Nortel Networks and Procter & Gamble.

“Warren has played a key role in the continued growth of the company’s profile across the investor community over the past six-plus years,” said Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer. “His deep relationships with the investment community – and across the organization – have helped us advance our strategy and navigate a unique economic environment over the past few years.”

As executive vice president of investor relations, Corr will oversee the team responsible for cultivating relationships with the investment community. His team will continue to focus on educating and updating investors and providing management and the board with feedback on how the market views the company. Corr will work closely with several groups, including with the management committee, the corporate controller and corporate secretary, to deliver key information to a range of stakeholders.

“Devin brings a unique perspective to this role. Not only does he have a deep knowledge of our diverse business, but his tenure working on several equities’ desks will help continue to evolve our relationship with our stockholders and the broader investment community,” said Mehra.

Corr currently serves as the chief financial officer for Mastercard’s Data and Services activities. Before moving into this role, he served in a number of finance leadership positions, including support of Consumer Products and the company’s UK, Ireland, Nordic and Baltics division. Corr originally joined Mastercard in 2013 to manage customer risk management activities across the Americas.

Earlier in his career, Corr worked in equity trading at UBS and equity research at Bank of America/ Merrill Lynch. He also spent time at General Motors treasurer’s office. Corr earned his Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from Cornell University.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005440r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005440/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.