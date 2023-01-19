Transphorm%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that it will provide a business update and Company presentation at the 25th Annual Needham Global Conference on January 12th, 2023 at 11:45 a.m Eastern Time.

The Needham Growth Conference will feature public and private company presentations and fireside chats, thematic panels, and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors.

President & COO, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., and CFO, Cameron McAulay, will provide an update on how Transphorm is changing the world of power conversion with one of the most efficient, robust, and easy to use Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power conversion platforms. Transphorm is leading the GaN industry in uniquely addressing energy efficient power conversion ranging from the low ten’s of watts through multi kilo-watts, of which are already in design-in and production for applications ranging from fast chargers and adapters, datacenters, gaming power, renewable and UPS, Industrial and Electric Vehicles.

Transphorm Presentation Date & Time: 11:45 a.m. ET, January 12, 2023

Location: Virtual

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

