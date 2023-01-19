ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced it has appointed Dr. Vilhelm (Will) Bohr, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Bohr is one of the world’s most published researchers on aging and neurodegenerative disease with over 590 journal publications. For the past 30 years, Dr. Bohr served as Chief of the Laboratory of Molecular Genetics at the National Institute on Aging, which is part of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

In 2014, Dr. Bohr initiated research through the industry-leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) which resulted in 11 peer-reviewed publications evaluating Niagen®, ChromaDex’s patented nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR) ingredient. His research has been conducted in models of Alzheimer’s disease, age-related hearing loss and other conditions resulting from age-related decline. Dr. Bohr’s 2014 publication evaluating NR in a model of mitochondrial dysfunction resulting from xeroderma pigmentosum group A (XPA), a nucleotide excision DNA repair disorder with severe neurodegeneration common in ataxia-telangiectasia and Cockayne syndrome, was the first peer-reviewed publication resulting from CERP™. In the study, NR supplementation attenuated the NAD+ deficit observed in XPA cells (Cell, 2014).

“It is an honor to welcome one of the world’s most respected scientists in the field of aging to our distinguished board of scientific advisors,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “Dr. Bohr’s expertise in neurodegenerative disease and in aging will help advance our understanding of this very special molecule, nicotinamide riboside, and how it improves human health.”

Dr. Bohr earned his M.D., Ph.D. and D.Sc. degrees at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. After training in neurology and infectious diseases at the University Hospital in Copenhagen, Dr. Bohr undertook postdoctoral studies in Biochemistry in the laboratory of Dr. Hans Klenow at the University of Copenhagen, where he first became interested in nucleic acid metabolism. He developed this interest further in the laboratory of Dr. Philip Hanawalt at Stanford University where he held a Visiting Scholar position. Throughout his career, Dr. Bohr has made significant contributions and advanced understanding of DNA repair pathways, mechanisms and cellular response to oxidative DNA damage and oxidative stress.

“It’s a pleasure to join the ChromaDex SAB,” commented Dr. Bohr. “Many years of research has convinced me that NR supplementation has important benefits for many aspects of aging, and I look forward to working with ChromaDex to identify new opportunities to further this research.”

In his recent studies, Dr. Bohr has made seminal findings about the relationships between DNA damage, DNA repair capacity and age-associated neurodegeneration. Additionally, he has proposed important models describing the transfer of signals between the nuclear and mitochondrial genomes, and showcased the importance of energy homeostasis/imbalance and mitochondrial dysfunction in aging-related neurodegenerative disease. Although retiring from the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Bohr will maintain a research lab at the University of Copenhagen where he will continue to study the benefits of NR.

“Dr. Will Bohr is one of the most insightful and rigorous people in the molecular biology of aging,” said Dr. Charles Brenner, chair of the ChromaDex SAB, discoverer of the vitamin activity of NR and Alfred E Mann Family Foundation Chair of Diabetes and Cancer Metabolism at City of Hope. “I’m thrilled that we have his support at ChromaDex to expand the evidence basis and the use cases for nicotinamide riboside in human health.”

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

