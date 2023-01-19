Guidewire and Assurant Partner to Streamline Insurance Processes and Improve Customer Experience

5 minutes ago
Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) announced that Assurant has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

With more than 40 years of experience in lender-placed insurance and related services, Assurant is working to transform the way insurance is verified and processed with solutions that streamline data exchange. Assurant’s Carrier Direct Endorsement℠ solution expedites claim check endorsements, while its HOIVerify℠ solution facilitates digital, no-touch homeowners insurance verification. Assurant’s Ready for Guidewire integrations will enable Guidewire users to integrate to its Carrier Direct Endorsement and HOIVerify solutions.

“Our goal is to provide a bridge in the data exchange process and, like Guidewire, help insurers deliver the best possible experience to their customers,” said Greg Tuttle, SVP, Global Housing Product Line Executive, Assurant.

“We are delighted to welcome Assurant to the PartnerConnect ecosystem as our newest Solution partner,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “Our partnership with Assurant will help our shared customers expedite and automate critical processes, saving them valuable time and effort and enhancing the claim experience for their policyholders.”

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40AssurantNews.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 175 solution partners providing over 185 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

