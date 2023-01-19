Projects In Knowledge, Powered By Kaplan®, Launches Videos to Inform and Inspire Medical Professionals, ALS Patients

5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Projects In Knowledge, Powered By Kaplan (PIK), has created videos that tell the+inspirational+stories+of+two+people+with+ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, who decided to live their best lives and appreciate what their bodies can do despite their diagnosis.

With a theme of “finding strength in ALS,” the videos feature Andrea Peet, who despite ALS has completed marathons in all 50 states, and David Lloyd, Jr., who when diagnosed with ALS at age 47, decided it was time to pursue his dream of driving in a NASCAR event.

“By sharing these incredible testimonials of courage and determination, we hope that the videos will inform, encourage, and inspire others, both medical professionals and those dealing with the challenges of this disease,” said Bob Stern, managing director of PIK.

To identify the patients, PIK worked with Dr. Richard Bedlack, MD, a leading ALS clinician, researcher, and professor at Duke University’s Department of Neurology. He interviewed both of the featured individuals to draw out the medical and personal journeys of these remarkable individuals.

Dr. Bedlack says, “There can be a lot of variability in this disease, and there are many treatments that we can offer. But perhaps most importantly, I've learned that people with ALS can live amazing lives.”

The gravity of an ALS diagnosis cannot be underestimated, but as Peet says, while the disease is fatal, each patient is given the opportunity of time to live one's "best life" with their remaining days. That is what she has done for the past eight years as she and Dr. Bedlack describe her amazing experience and adventure with ALS. Her video can be found on the PIK site here:

https%3A%2F%2Fsuiteweb.atpointofcare.com%2F%23library%2Fals%2F2515.91%2Fpage%2F0

In addition to her marathons, Peet in 2016 founded the Team Drea Foundation, which has raised a million dollars for ALS research. She says, ”Everything that we do is so that people appreciate what their bodies can do and to realize that ALS can affect anyone at any time.”

Lloyd’s story involves his determination to drive in a competitive race, including adapting a car, even while his physical health diminished. He eventually drove with an automatic transmission in a competitive time trial event and placed second in the unlimited division. When racing became too difficult, however, he refocused his passion for racing into organizing sponsored fundraising events in which people donate to drive on a sloped track. This past year alone, his fundraising efforts approached $1 million, with funds going to ALS research and purchasing adaptive vans for families of those afflicted with ALS.

Lloyd says, “If you can make it something that will outlast you, you've built a legacy. And people will tell stories about this bit of good you did by finding a way to stay sane and be somehow productive while you do it with a very real horror of ALS.”

To watch the video, visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fsuiteweb.atpointofcare.com%2F%23library%2Fals%2F2515.92%2Fpage%2F0

Recently, PIK received Best-In-Class recognition from Bristol Myers Squibb for the outcomes achieved by its innovative programs to educate physicians in two clinical areas: immunotherapy for lung cancer, as well as new and emerging therapeutic agents for psoriasis.

About Projects In Knowledge, Powered By Kaplan®

Projects In Knowledge (PIK), Powered By Kaplan, is a fully accredited provider of peer-reviewed education and dynamic practice tools for physicians and other clinicians. PIK offers %40Point+of+Care, a technology platform dedicated to creating innovative digital solutions that not only better connect patients, caregivers, and clinicians, but also provide a means to analyze and share data to encourage shared decision-making that can improve health outcomes. Founded in 1985, PIK has been a pioneer in the digital transformation of healthcare with a legacy of experience, expertise, and dedication to improving the knowledge, competencies, and skills of physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals. PIK and @Point of Care are part of Kaplan%2C+Inc., a global education services provider that serves professionals, companies, and universities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005217/en/

