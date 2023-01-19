Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today that actress Kristen Bell is joining Hers as its first Mental Health Ambassador. Sharing a common goal of helping people feel confident when it comes to taking care of their mental health, Bell and Hers are working together to combat stigma surrounding mental health and encourage conversation and exploration of treatment for people struggling with anxiety and depression.

“As a society, mental health has become an increasingly important topic over the last few years and the need for more understanding and reliable resources has been continuously voiced in conversations with our customer base,” said Hilary Coles, Co-Founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. “Kristen’s genuine personality and openness about her mental health resonates with people in a really honest and authentic way. Harnessing her influence and community, we hope to support people looking for a better way to take care of their anxiety and depression. In working with Kristen, we want more people to understand that mental health care doesn’t have to be daunting, scary, or unattainable — trusted care is available right now.”

In her role as Mental Health Ambassador, Bell will share about her personal mental health journey to drive meaningful conversations on the topic. She will also call attention to the individualized care Hers provides access to for anxiety and depression, which includes virtual psychiatry and therapy services with licensed healthcare professionals, free support group sessions, on-demand treatment education, and more. Customers who have sought psychiatric treatment through the Hers platform and who were prescribed medication by a licensed healthcare provider have reported improved PHQ and GAD scores about four weeks after first seeking treatment.

“It’s no secret that I’ve sought help for my own anxiety and depression. While it may sound intimidating, professional help can be lifesaving for some people struggling with mental illness,” said Kristen Bell. “I’ve been advocating against the stigma of mental health for a long time, and I feel immensely proud to be teaming up with Hers to help people understand that high-quality care for anxiety and depression is readily available.”

In an effort to engage new audiences as well as existing customers, Bell will work closely with the brand throughout the year to drive awareness of the safe and trusted mental health resources Hers provides access to. To learn about Hers’ mental health resources, visit forhers.com%2Fmental-health. For more information about Hers, visit www.forhers.com.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

