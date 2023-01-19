SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its electronic health record (EHR) platform CareCloud Charts received Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certification ahead of last year’s Dec. 31 deadline.



In accordance with the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act Final Rule, CareCloud Charts' ONC certification means the EHR platform has been approved to provide the necessary functionality that supports seamless and secure access, exchange and use of electronic health information.

CareCloud Charts was tested and certified in December 2022 by Drummond Group LLC, an authorized certification body and the leading certification body for ONC's Health IT Certification Program.

CareCloud's other EHR solutions, talkEHR and VertexDR, were certified under the same standards at the beginning of November 2022. All three EHR platforms now include standardized application programming interfaces (APIs) for patient and population services, encryption authentication, and interoperability through certification. To maintain certification, CareCloud’s EHR developers must resubmit attestations every six months.

The Cures Act, passed into law in 2016, promotes the free and easy exchange of personal health information between healthcare providers and patients, as long as it does not violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Since then, there have been several provisions to the act, including the integration of the ONC Cures Act Final Rule, which requires APIs, the mechanisms within the EHR systems that allow two software components to easily communicate, and be updated with technology based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards. This means that different EHR systems can communicate more easily, and that patient data will be more accessible.

“At CareCloud, we prioritize the interoperability of our solutions,” said Adeel Sarwar, the chief technology officer at CareCloud. “Receiving the ONC certification means CareCloud's EHR solutions provide a complete, secure and compliant system for managing, exchanging, accessing and viewing data. The interoperability of electronic health records also ensures that patient data can be shared across healthcare organizations, which allows patient care to be improved, patient safety to be enhanced, and patient experience to be optimized.”

To learn more about CareCloud’s EHR solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions .

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]