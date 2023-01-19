VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") ( AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that it was granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to its proprietary method of naturally modifying and processing grains, rice, seeds and pulses into low-starch, high-protein, fiber-rich baking flour products, as well as a wide range of breakfast cereals, juices, natural sweeteners and baking enhancers. These unique processes and methods were acquired through the Manna Nutritional Group acquisition completed in May 2022.



The IP encompasses technologies designed to unlock nutritional properties, flavor and other qualities in a range of modern, ancient and heritage grains, seeds and pulses – creating specialized all-natural baking and all-purpose flours, sweeteners, juices, naturally sweet cereals and other valuable products, providing numerous opportunities for dietary, nutritional, performance and culinary applications.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, stated, “This patent constitutes a key milestone in our strategy to scale up and launch our revolutionary UN(THINK)™ foods brand. Our goal is to redefine the natural fiber content of grains to provide healthy alternatives without compromising taste, texture, or quality. This patent comes at an inflection point as we are launching our new branded product, UN(THINK)™ Awakened Flour this quarter. We believe this IP provides an opportunity to transform the landscape of food production across a variety of categories, including flours, pastries, breads, snack products, as well as dairy alternatives, high-performance drinks, breakfast cereals, nutrition and performance bars. Our technology process represents an evolution around global consumption, as consumers transition from products with empty calories into tastier, more nutritious, easier-to-digest products. As a result, we intend to capture a portion of the flour and bakery market, representing a $200 billion dollar industry in the U.S alone. We are proud to build upon our robust IP portfolio and expect to announce additional developments related to the UN(THINK)™ brand in the coming months.”

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Company Contact:

Ian Pedersen

Tel: (604) 757-0952

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Alexandra Schilt

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations:

Peppercomm

Hannah Robbins

Tel: (415) 633-3205

Email: [email protected]



