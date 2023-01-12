Relmada Therapeutics Appoints Fabiana Fedeli from M&G Investments to its Board of Directors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced the appointment of Fabiana Fedeli, Chief Investment Officer Equities, Multi Asset and Sustainability, at M&G Investments, one of the United Kingdom's largest and longest established investment houses, as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors.

Ms. Fedeli has extensive knowledge of international capital markets, sustainability, governance and corporate strategy. In her current role at M&G Investments, which Ms. Fedeli joined in 2021, she leads a team of over 100 investment professionals with assets deployed across the globe. She is responsible for teams managing assets in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and France. Prior to joining M&G Investments, Ms. Fedeli served as Global Head of Fundamental Equities, Managing Director, at Robeco Asset Management, from 2013-2021. In this role, she led Robeco's Fundamental Equities investments, with over 70 direct and indirect reports based in Rotterdam, Zurich, Hong Kong and Shanghai, for a total assets under management of $47 billion. Earlier in Ms. Fedeli's career, she held senior portfolio management and research positions at multiple leading institutional investment firms and investment banks, including Pioneer Investment Management, Occam Asset Management, Indus Capital Partners, Lehman Brothers, and ING Barings Corp.

"Fabiana is a renowned global capital markets expert, and we are delighted to add her to the Board," stated Charles J. Casamento, Relmada's Chairman of the Board. "Fabiana's extensive global business and economic expertise adds important diversity to the Board and will be invaluable to us as we approach potential commercialization of REL-1017. On behalf of the entire Board, we look forward to working closely with Fabiana to further enhance long-term shareholder value."

"I am thrilled to be joining Relmada's Board at this exciting time in the Company's corporate evolution," said Ms. Fedeli. "I firmly believe that Relmada has many potentially value-creating opportunities ahead, and am eager to work with the rest of the Board and the management team to best leverage these exciting prospects."

Ms. Fedeli holds advisory and board positions, and regularly speaks at industry events on asset allocation, governance and sustainability. Fabiana is a member of the Investment Committee of The Investment Association, a trade body representing Investment Managers in the UK that collectively manage over US$12 trillion in assets. She is also a member of the Investment Committee of UK-based The Open University, and a non-executive director on the Board of M&G Investments South Africa. In 2022, she was named by Financial News one of 100 Most Influential Women in Finance. She is regularly published in print and interviewed on TV and radio. Ms. Fedeli holds a Master of Economics from Hitosubashi University in Tokyo, Japan, and a Bachelor's in Economics from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy. She also received a Certificate in Financial Asset Management and Engineering from the University of Lausanne, Swiss France Institute, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of RELIANCE trial results to demonstrate clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

