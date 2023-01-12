Wondershare releases EdrawMind 6.0 update that features all new collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tools

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech industry giant Wondershare has just released EdrawMind 6.0, the latest version of their leading brainstorming software. Wondershare EdrawMind helps users create professional-grade mind maps on mobile devices. With Edrawmind's easy-to-use tools, users can quickly create mind maps using built-in templates and share them with others as image files or PDFs with the touch of a button. Whether the users a staffer, manager, entrepreneur, student, educator, or freelancer, they can use Wondershare EdrawMind to help share information, plan tasks, enhance creativity, and streamline work.

Edraw_1920_1080.jpg

As people are heading back into the office or school, businesses and schools are returning to their traditional purpose of bringing people together to share ideas. Wondershare released the latest version of EdrawMind to help users with project and lesson planning, problem-solving, meeting and schedule management, and public presentations. With a great range of upgraded features, EdrawMind can help users of all skill levels to generate and organize new ideas like never before.

New Features

Brand New User Interface - The new sleek and functional UI enables both beginner and professional users to create a detailed mind map in three easy steps.

Cloud File Syncing and Storage - Users can now save mind maps to the cloud, and they will synchronize to their mobile device automatically so that users can work anytime and anywhere.

Support LaTeX (Android) - LaTeX support offers users flexibility in mind mapping by allowing them to insert formulas into topics. With LaTeX support, users can add mathematical symbols, letters, function formulas, equations, and much more.

Calendar Reminders (Android) - Stay organized and keep projects on track with the Calendar feature now available.

To-Do Tasks (Android) - With the To-Do Task feature, users can use checkboxes so that they can prioritize effectively and keep track of events.

"The goal with this update to EdrawMind is to improve our user's productivity," said Edwin Wang, the product director of EdrawMind. "Each feature of the update is intended to optimize the user's workflow. EdrawMind is designed to be easy-to-use, full-featured, and collaborative so that mind mapping can be done effectively by anyone, no matter their skill level."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMind is an intuitive tool that allows users to easily create a wide variety of mind maps that visually represent their ideas, notes, and much more. EdrawMind is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Web and mobile devices.

Pricing for the all-platform (Mobile+PC+Web) plan starts at US$ 58.99 per year. The Mobile-only plan starts at US$ 9.99 per 6 months. For more information, please visitEdrawsoft.com and follow Edraw on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more.

Wondershare EdrawMind is available now. To try it free visitAndroid and iOS.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer Wang
Wondershare
[email protected]

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN84889&sd=2023-01-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-releases-edrawmind-6-0-update-that-features-all-new-collaborative-mind-mapping-and-brainstorming-tools-301720025.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN84889&Transmission_Id=202301120830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN84889&DateId=20230112
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.