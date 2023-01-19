Salem Media Group Expands Relationship With Triton Digital, Leveraging Suite of Audio Solutions Including Podcast Metrics Demos+

Triton+Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced that Salem+Media+Group+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, has extended its relationship with Triton Digital.

Salem Media Group has leveraged Triton’s Digital’s suite of audio solutions since 2012 to build audiences, maximize revenue, and streamline operations. A growing powerhouse in the conservative media marketplace, Salem Media Group depends on Triton Digital’s streaming and podcast solutions to power its digital audio strategy and maximize advertising revenue. In addition to using Triton’s Omny Studio podcast management platform, its programmatic supply-side platform and TAP (Triton Advertising Platform), Salem Media Group will turn to Podcast Metrics Demos+ to provide enhanced metrics, including person-level demographic, sociographic, media behavior, and purchase intent data to further inform podcast audience development and advertising decisions.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Triton Digital, which has helped drive a significant increase in digital revenue while delivering our engaging content to our growing audience,” said David Santrella, CEO, Salem Media Group. “We’re looking forward to this next chapter together, gaining increased visibility and a more comprehensive understanding of the behaviors and demographics of our audiences.”

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics Demos+ delivers the first-ever integration of census and survey-based research methodologies to provide a consistent industry approach to demographic measurement. Podcast Metrics Demos+ provides audience demographic and socio-demographic data on podcast listeners and downloads in the United States to better understand the performance and audience of on-demand and podcast content.

“We are proud to provide the technology solutions that enable Salem Media Group to improve the overall listening experience while maximizing inventory monetization and revenue,” said John Rosso, President and CEO, Triton Digital. “The fact that Salem Media Group has been a customer for over a decade is testament to our constant focus on delivering innovative solutions that advance streaming audio and podcast strategies while delivering unparalleled customer support.”

To learn more about Triton Digital’s comprehensive suite of advertising, measurement, and podcasting technologies, visit: www.TritonDigital.com.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005897/en/

