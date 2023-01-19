New Clinical Study Finds Hydrafacial Clarifying Treatments Improve Acne Skin Concerns in 100 Percent of Participants

Beloved professional skincare treatment Hydrafacial is now clinically reported to improve acne skin concerns, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD). The Beauty Health Company-owned brand (NASDAQ: SKIN) shared that 100 percent of study participants reported clearer, less inflamed skin after a series of clarifying treatments with Hydrafacial’s patented vortex fusion device and blue LED light.

During the 12-week assessment, study participants, ranging in age from 19 to 48 and with varied skin tones, received a clarifying Hydrafacial treatment from a trained esthetician every two weeks. All participants reported a significant improvement in acne severity, finding they had fewer acne lesions and cleaner, more radiant-looking skin.

Additionally, participants reported a significant boost in confidence in their appearance at the conclusion of the study, growing from 40 percent feeling more confident after their first treatment to 100 percent, after their final treatment.

“We are thrilled to present these latest findings on the benefits of Hydrafacial clarifying treatments for those suffering from acne,” says BeautyHealth Chief Medical Officer and study co-author Dr. Jwala Karnik. “Anyone who has ever experienced acne understands the desire to find a solution that truly works and can help them feel more confident in their appearance. Our hope is that these findings encourage anyone suffering from acne to try this clarifying treatment and see the results for themselves.”

To try the clarifying treatment for yourself, find a Hydrafacial provider near you. The full study is available in the December issue of The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

Beyond clarifying benefits, every Hydrafacial treatment is highly customizable via a portfolio of more than 20 boosters designed to address individual skin concerns. Unlike traditional facials, it’s performed via device rather than by hand, for deeper penetration and longer lasting results.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including Hydrafacial’s ability to execute its booster strategy and launch anticipated boosters on time; the possibility that not all participants in the study are representative of all skin tones and skin types; the possibility that not all users of Hydrafacial’s clarifying treatments will see improvement to their individual acne concerns; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

