Texas Capital Bank Appoints Dustin Cosper as Head of Commercial Real Estate

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced that Dustin Cosper has been appointed to serve as Head of Commercial Real Estate, effective immediately.

As Head of Commercial Real Estate Mr. Cosper is responsible for driving the execution of the Bank’s real estate strategy while working cohesively with other lines of business to provide full-service solutions to clients. Mr. Cosper will report to Madison Simm, President of Real Estate, who leads the Bank’s Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Finance, and Homebuilder and Community Finance lines of business.

“Dustin has been an instrumental leader in our Commercial Real Estate organization and has a proven track record of delivering meaningful results to our clients in Texas and across the country,” said Mr. Simm. “As a seasoned real estate banking professional with deep roots in Texas, I am confident that Dustin’s expertise and extensive industry relationships will support our program as it continues to grow while maintaining a differentiated and superior client approach.”

Mr. Cosper has invested 10 years in Texas Capital Bank’s Commercial Real Estate organization, having previously served as Senior Vice President, Group Manager. Prior to Texas Capital Bank, he served as Vice President, Senior Workout Officer for Texas Community Bank in Houston, Texas, leading the special assets team.

Mr. Cosper said, “It is my honor to assume the role of Head of Commercial Real Estate as Texas Capital Bank fulfils its vision of becoming the flagship financial services firm headquartered in Texas. I am looking forward to continuing to build trusted relationships across our core markets that earn us the right to be a client’s first call for their real estate banking needs.”

About Dustin Cosper
Mr. Cosper joined Texas Capital Bank in 2013 in the Commercial Real Estate division, as a Vice President. Over the past five years, he absorbed the Senior Housing portfolio, generated one of the largest books of business in the Bank, and developed its CRE Structured Finance practice. In 2023, Mr. Cosper was appointed to the role of Head of Commercial Real Estate for Texas Capital Bank, responsible for driving the execution of the Bank’s real estate strategy forward.

Prior to Texas Capital Bank, he served as Vice President, Senior Workout Officer for Texas Community Bank in Houston, Texas, leading the special assets team. In his role, Mr. Cosper oversaw the liquidation of criticized and non-performing assets, negotiated real estate sales, and devised litigation and bankruptcy-related strategy and ultimately the liquidation of the bank.

Mr. Cosper earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Banking from Sam Houston State University.

About Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities, is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68044028-dcfb-4c5a-969e-306fe7e2a2f6

ti?nf=ODcyODM3OCM1MzUxNjM5IzIwMTA1NjU=
Texas-Capital-Bancshares-Inc-.png
INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.