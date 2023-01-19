SentinelOne Selected by CISA's Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Strengthen U.S. and International Cybersecurity Capabilities

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced its membership in the Joint+Cyber+Defense+Collaborative (JCDC) to further support the U.S. government’s strategy to secure the cyber ecosystem and critical infrastructure.

Founded in 2021 by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), JCDC is designed to unite the global cyber community in the collective defense of cyberspace. SentinelLabs and SentinelOne’s autonomous cybersecurity platform will help JCDC gather, analyze, and share information about cyber threats.

“JCDC goes beyond other public-private partnerships, delivering collaborative engagement between the nation’s top cyber minds with a focus on planning, action, and mitigation,” said Jared Phipps, SVP, Americas Sales and Solution Engineering. “With exceptional speed, scale and intelligence, our team and technology will play a crucial role in the organization’s continued success. We have partnered closely with CISA for years and look forward to continuing that relationship, helping protect the world's most critical assets and information.”

As part of its membership, JCDC will leverage the expertise of SentinelLabs, a world-class team of security researchers that identify and analyze critical vulnerabilities, new attack vectors, malware strains, and threat actors. As part of the collaboration, SentinelOne will provide JCDC with insights and support in strategic planning and advisement. This partnership will give JCDC unparalleled visibility into emerging threats and help them stay ahead of potential attacks.

JCDC is comprised of a diverse group of cybersecurity companies, critical infrastructure owners, and government partners, including U.S. Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security.

For more information on SentinelOne, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sentinelone.com%2F. To learn more about SentinelLabs, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sentinelone.com%2Flabs%2F.

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov%2FJCDC.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005260/en/

