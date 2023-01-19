JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that a variety of new routes launching this year – many made possible through its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines – are out for sale starting today, delivering more competition and new choices to customers in the airline’s New York and Boston focus cities. JetBlue is also advancing its focus city strategy on the West Coast with the introduction of an all-new international route in Los Angeles. These routes add more JetBlue flying across all corners of the airline’s route map in the Americas.

“The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us with new opportunities to unlock even more growth potential in New York and Boston, with added benefits for customers across our network as we introduce new flying in markets where for too long travelers have had little or no competition,” said Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “At the same time, we’re introducing new flying elsewhere in our network to grow on the West Coast as part of our broader 2023 growth plans.”

New York and New England

JetBlue’s new flying in New York and Boston brings a new choice to many routes with limited competition today and is made possible through JetBlue and American’s innovative NEA. Across New York’s three major airports, the NEA will fly more than 500 daily departures in 2023, as well as nearly 200 daily departures in Boston. So far, the NEA has resulted in approximately 50 new routes out of JFK, LGA, BOS and EWR; increased frequencies on more than 130 existing routes; 90 nonstop routes with increased capacity; and 17 new international routes launched.

JetBlue’s new flying from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) includes:

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Atlanta (ATL)

Beginning May 5, 2023

LGA - ATL Flight # 2714 ATL - LGA Flight # 2713 8:20 a.m. – 10:46 a.m. 7:40 a.m. – 9:57 a.m. LGA - ATL Flight # 2814 ATL - LGA Flight # 2813 1:30 p.m. – 4:02 p.m. 11:40 a.m. – 1:01 p.m. LGA - ATL Flight # 2614 ATL - LGA Flight # 2613 4:59 p.m. – 7:33 p.m. 4:50 p.m. – 7:12 p.m. LGA - ATL Flight # 2514 ATL - LGA Flight # 2513 7:55 p.m. – 10:22 p.m. 8:20 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Bermuda (BDA)

Summer Seasonal Beginning May 5, 2023

LGA - BDA Flight # 2177 BDA - LGA Flight # 2178 9:59 a.m. – 1:12 p.m. 2:15 p.m. – 3:33 p.m.

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Hyannis (HYA)

Summer Seasonal Beginning May 5, 2023

LGA – HYA Flight # 2766 HYA - LGA Flight # 2765 12:29 p.m. – 1:44 p.m. 3:30 p.m. – 4:39 p.m.

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Nassau (NAS)

Beginning March 30, 2023

LGA - NAS Flight # 2439 NAS - LGA Flight # 2438 11:59 a.m. – 3:13 p.m. 4:15 p.m. – 7:13 p.m.

JetBlue’s new flying from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – featuring a new premium Mint® route – includes:

Saturday Only Mint Schedule between Newark (EWR) and Aruba (AUA)

Beginning June 15, 2023

EWR - AUA Flight # 2219 AUA - EWR Flight # 2220 9:00 a.m. – 1:48 p.m. 3:10 p.m. – 8:08 p.m.

Daily Schedule between Newark (EWR) and Montego Bay (MBJ)

Summer Seasonal Beginning June 15, 2023

EWR - MBJ Flight # 2357 MBJ - EWR Flight # 2356 1:40 p.m. – 4:31 p.m. 5:35 p.m. – 10:32 p.m.

JetBlue’s new flying from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) includes:

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Vancouver (YVR)

Summer Seasonal Beginning June 15, 2023

BOS - YVR Flight # 49 YVR - BOS Flight # 50 5:40 p.m. – 9:07 p.m. 10:10 p.m. – 6:27 a.m. (+1)

Los Angeles Growth

Outside the scope of the NEA, JetBlue is also independently advancing its focus city strategy at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). New, year-round service between LAX and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) will take off this summer. In 2023, JetBlue will operate service between Los Angeles and 20 nonstop destinations and offer more than 40 peak daily departures.

Daily Schedule between Los Angeles (LAX) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR)

Beginning June 15, 2023

LAX - PVR Flight # 1856 PVR - LAX Flight # 1857 8:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. 1:50 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

