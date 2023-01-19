Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector, has been recognized as a GovTech+100 company for 2023.

The annual list is published by Government Technology magazine, a division of e.Republic Inc., and recognizes 100 companies focused on making a difference in – and selling to – state and local government agencies across the United States. The list is shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors, and Government Technology’s editorial team. 2023 marks the seventh consecutive year Tyler has been recognized.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Government Technology as a top company making a difference in all levels of government,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Tyler continues to be exclusively focused on improving communities through technology, and we’re well-positioned to meet the expectations of the public sector and the communities they serve.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

