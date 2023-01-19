Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that the company has been named to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the seventh consecutive year. This index recognizes companies that demonstrate leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and signifies Lincoln Financial’s continued commitment to corporate+responsibility and sustainability.

This year, Lincoln Financial ranked in the top quartile among North American insurance companies in several categories in the assessment, including Business Ethics, Risk and Crisis Management, Climate Strategy and Talent Attraction and Retention.

“We are so proud to be recognized by the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for the seventh consecutive year,” said Amber Williams, Chief Sustainability Officer, Lincoln Financial Group. “At Lincoln, we continue to set ambitious goals and hold ourselves accountable to operating with a sustainability-forward mindset.”

Lincoln Financial is committed to being a leader in environmental, social and governance issues and continues to build transparency through evolving public disclosure. Inclusion on the DJSI recognizes Lincoln’s leadership in the life insurance sector and confirmation of the company’s responsible business practices, achievement of environmental targets and strong support of employee development and wellness.

Additionally, Lincoln Financial remains committed to reducing its environmental impact in line with evolving best practices and scientific frameworks. Lincoln Financial reduced its emissions by 38% based on a 2019 baseline, exceeding its target set in 2020 to reduce emissions by 25% by 20251.

Originally launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) comprises the most widely recognized global sustainability indices. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobescoSAM, the DJSI criteria integrate an assessment of economic, environmental, and social practices within large, publicly traded companies. Companies are invited to participate in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment on a yearly basis, with only the most sustainable market caps per industry – based on their sustainability scores — selected for final inclusion on the index.

Lincoln Financial has also been named to Newsweek Magazine’s 2023 lists of Most+Trustworthy+Companies and Most+Responsible+Companies. For 21 consecutive years, Lincoln Financial has been recognized as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for exceeding corporate ethical, environmental and social responsibility standards.

Read more about Lincoln Financial’s strategy, actions and achievements in the areas of corporate philanthropy, environmental sustainability and responsible business practices in the company’s 2021+Corporate+Responsibility+Report%3A+Building+blocks+for+a+successful+future.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

