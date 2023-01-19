Missouri American Water is continuing to proactively invest in its water and wastewater systems statewide, with over $425 million in improvements planned in 2023. Projects include the replacement of aging water and wastewater pipes and treatment plant upgrades.

“The services we provide are critical to the health of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “Our investments and operational expertise allow us to provide clean, safe, and reliable service that consistently meets or surpasses state and federal regulations for protecting human health and the environment.”

Planned investments are aimed at maintaining and improving system reliability, resiliency, and water quality. A few of the projects planned for 2023 include:

St. Louis – Construction will begin on a new water intake pump station at the South Plant

– Construction will begin on a new water intake pump station at the South Plant Jefferson City – Construction will begin on a filter building at the water treatment plant

– Construction will begin on a filter building at the water treatment plant St. Joseph – Upgrades will be made to the Farron Booster Station

– Upgrades will be made to the Farron Booster Station Joplin – Construction of the new high-service pump station will be completed, and upgrades will be made to chemical feed equipment

Additionally, approximately 80 miles of pipe will be replaced in operations throughout the state. Many water and wastewater pipes were originally installed 50-100 years ago. Pipes can leak and break over time due to age, soil corrosion, cold water temperatures, and ground shifting. Proactively replacing them is safer, more convenient, and more cost-effective for customers than repairing emergency breaks that can interrupt water service and cause extensive property damage. Newer pipe is also frequently larger than old pipe, which enhances community fire protection.

Customers can view pipe replacement projects that are planned, in construction and recently completed on Missouri American Water’s website www.missouriamwater.com by clicking on “Pipe Replacement Map.”

