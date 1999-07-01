Ipsos appoints Nick Mercurio as Chief Client Officer, Ipsos North America

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023

Mercurio to lead the Client Organization, Business Development and Marketing teams for Ipsos North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading research and insights organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Mercurio as Chief Client Officer.

Nick_Mercurio.jpg

In this newly expanded role, Mercurio will oversee the unification of Ipsos NA's Client Organization, Business Development and Marketing & Communications teams.

Mercurio, a commercially focused executive with a history of leadership in the Customer Experience (CX), technology, consulting, and market research industries, has spent seven years with Ipsos. Over the past two years, as President and Cluster Leader, he managed several Ipsos Service Lines, including CX, Channel Performance and Automotive & Mobility. In each role, he led his teams to achieve significant year-over-year growth, improved profitability, and stellar client satisfaction scores.

"As a result of my work in CX and the broader experience economy, I've developed a highly customer-centric business mindset," said Nick Mercurio, Chief Client Officer, Ipsos. "Thus, I believe strongly in Ipsos' core value of Client First. I'm excited to collaborate even closer with our clients to understand their needs and harness Ipsos' great heritage of developing future-proof research, insights, and advisory solutions to solve their biggest challenges and help them grow."

Lorenzo Larini, CEO of Ipsos North America, added, "Under Nick's leadership, the new Client & Growth organization will deliver great impact for our growing roster of world-class clients. It will also support Ipsos' continued trajectory as one of the most innovative companies in our industry, a Great Place to Work®, and a fast-growing market leader in North America."

Mercurio is based in Seattle and joined Ipsos in 2015 as the leader of its Channel Performance business. Earlier in his career, Mercurio served in leadership and CX consulting roles at InMoment (formerly MaritzCX) and Daymon Worldwide and obtained his MBA from USC's Marshall School of Business.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Ipsos_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY84448&sd=2023-01-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipsos-appoints-nick-mercurio-as-chief-client-officer-ipsos-north-america-301719664.html

SOURCE Ipsos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY84448&Transmission_Id=202301121000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY84448&DateId=20230112
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.