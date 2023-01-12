Century Communities Announces Upcoming Development Near Austin

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023

New Homes Priced From the High $200s Coming Soon to Elgin, TX From Top 10 National Builder

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce an upcoming community in Elgin, TX—named Trinity Ranch—offering inspired floor plans and desirable community amenities in a prime location just 25 miles east of downtown Austin. The Ridge at Trinity Ranch, the builder's first collection at the community, will be priced from the high $200s, with homes anticipated to begin selling online and on-site in February 2023. The community's versatile selection of single-family floor plans boasts modern open-concept layouts with exceptional included features and access to amenities like community pools and playgrounds.

Trinity_Ranch_Monument.jpg

Learn more and join the community interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TrinityRanch.

"We're very excited to begin selling at Trinity Ranch, which boasts state-of-the-art amenities, beautiful open spaces, and convenient proximity to Austin," said Brian Bekker, Austin division president of Century Communities. "With a convenient online or in-person homebuying process, inspired open-concept floor plans, and exceptional included features like our Century Home Connect® smart home package, this anticipated new community will offer something for everyone."

More About The Ridge at Trinity Ranch:

  • 151 homesites
  • 4 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, up to 2,394 sq. ft.
  • Charming small-town atmosphere with close proximity to Highway 290
  • Near shopping, dining, entertainment and community events in downtown Elgin
  • Quick access to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

US 290 & Swenson Boulevard
Elgin, TX 78621
512.271.3831

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater Austin area.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:
Alyson Benn
Century Communities, Inc.
303-558-7352
[email protected]

1844_Kendall_F_elev_DSK__1.jpg

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA85307&sd=2023-01-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-upcoming-development-near-austin-301720475.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

