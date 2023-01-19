Keysight Enables Aethertek to Validate Performance of 5G Millimeter Wave Open RAN Radio Units

7 minutes ago
Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Aethertek selected the Keysight+Open+RAN+Studio solution to validate the end-to-end performance of its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) O-RAN Radio Units (O-RU).

Devices using 5G mmWave technology increase bandwidth and lower latency, which enable use cases such as mission critical communications and Industry 4.0 applications. To deliver optimum performance in real-world use cases, mmWave designs must be tested against realistic, challenging conditions.

Keysight’s Open RAN Studio overcomes the challenges of mmWave over-the-air (OTA) testing by providing a test environment that includes tools, in both radio frequency (RF) and protocol domains, to completely emulate the real-world traffic experienced by an O-RU. Open RAN Studio software leverages the same industry leading 5G signal generation and measurement science used in Keysight spectrum analyzers and signal sources.

Using Keysight’s Open RAN Studio, Aethertek was able to reliably validate the performance of its RF front-end modules and mmWave phase array antennas as critical components of its 5G mmWave O-RUs.

As an editor of the O-RAN fronthaul conformance test specification, Keysight is a significant contributor to the development of O-RAN standards. A growing ecosystem of O-RU vendors rely on Keysight's integrated hardware and software solutions, such as Open RAN Studio, to validate performance, establish interoperability between network elements, and ensure compliance to the latest O-RAN specifications. Keysight's wireless and wired expertise across the protocol stack, from the physical layer to the application layer, supports efficient testing of network elements in the RAN.

Harry Wu, Chief Operating Officer at Aethertek, said: “Keysight’s Open RAN Studio enables Aethertek to stay at the forefront of O-RAN technology development. mmWave RF front end module design is a critical task, and by validating the real-world performance in the R&D phase, we can ensure a positive user experience.”

Jeffrey Chen, General Manager of Greater China Wireless Solutions Engineering at Keysight, said: “Keysight is pleased to support Aethertek as a part of the growing O-RAN ecosystem. As the leading 5G test solution provider, we will continue to develop new solutions to our customers’ mmWave testing challenges.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

