Westwood One Presents NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Only Network to Broadcast All Six Playoff Games, from Saturday, January 14th to Monday, January 16th

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of the NFL Super Wild Card Playoffs.

Westwood One’s schedule will feature two Wild Card games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and the final Wild Card game on Monday night. Scott Graham will host the pregame/halftime/postgame shows for the Saturday and Sunday games. Rich Eisen will be the studio host for the Monday night playoff game. Westwood One’s NFL Wild Card Playoff schedule includes:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2023

4:00 p.m. ET: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Amber Theoharis (sideline reporter)

8:00 p.m. ET: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), and Max Starks (sideline reporter)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023

12:30 p.m. ET: MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS
Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

4:15 p.m. ET: N.Y. GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst), and Scott Kaplan (sideline reporter)

8:00 p.m. ET: BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS
Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), and Ryan Harris (sideline reporter)

MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2023

7:30 p.m. ET: DALLAS COWBOYS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Westwood One will broadcast every postseason NFL game, from Super Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Listeners can hear each of Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on approximately 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com, SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One Sports
Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

PR Contact: Karen Glover| Westwood One | [email protected]


Cumulus-Media-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.