Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today released financial information for the three months ended November 30, 2022 which include the results of the daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business acquired from J. D. Irving, Limited on March 25, 2022 (the “BNI Acquisition”).

“Reflected in our first quarter results is the impact of continued headwinds coming out of a pandemic into an uncertain economic landscape. Nearly every company, especially those in the media industry, has had to face these challenges with accelerated transformation, Postmedia included,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. “In Fiscal 2023 we are strengthening our focus and seeing progress from key revenue areas including digital subscriptions and parcel services. We will continue proactively transforming the Company to capitalize on a new business model.”

First Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $124.2 million as compared to $118.1 million in the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of $6.1 million (5.2%). The revenue increase was primarily due an increases in parcel services revenue of $8.6 million partially offset by decreases in advertising revenue of $4.1 million (5.9%) and circulation revenue of $2.3 million (5.4%). Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, revenue for the three months ended November 30, 2022 was $108.5 million, a decrease of $9.6 million (8.1%) relative to the same period in the prior year. The revenue decline, excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $9.2 million (13.3%) and circulation revenue of $4.6 million (11.0%).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring increased $13.2 million or 12.4% for the quarter ended November 30, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $4.1 million or 3.8%. The decrease, excluding the BNI Acquisition, relates to compensation, distribution and production expenses partially offset by increases in newsprint and other operating expenses.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring in the quarter was $4.8 million, a decrease of $7.1 million relative to the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring in the quarter was $6.4 million, a decrease of $5.5 million relative to the prior year. The decrease, excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, is due to the decrease in total revenues, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring.

Net loss in the quarter ended November 30, 2022 was $15.9 million, as compared to $4.4 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase in net loss was primarily the result of a decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, increases in restructuring and interest expenses and foreign exchange losses, partially offset by a gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets.

Acquisition of Brunswick News Inc.

On February 17, 2022 the Company entered into a purchase agreement with J. D. Irving, Limited (“JDI”) to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Brunswick News Inc. (“BNI”). The acquisition closed on March 25, 2022 and included BNI’s daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business. The purchase price consisted of cash consideration of $7.5M and share consideration of 4,282,920 Class NC variable voting shares with a fair value of $7.6 million.

Debt Repayment and Refinancing

During the three months ended November 30, 2022, the Company obtained consent of the lender to increase the senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) to $25.0 million. Subsequent to November 30, 2022, the Company further amended the ABL Facility to increase both the availability to the maximum amount of $30.0 million and the interest rate on amounts drawn to the bankers acceptance rate plus 8.0% and extended the maturity date to October 1, 2026. In addition, the Company entered into a $5.0 million Unsecured Revolving Promissory Note with the lender of the ABL Facility at similar terms.

Subsequent to November 30, 2022, the Company redeemed $5.2 million of first-lien debt with the proceeds of asset sales. After this redemption, the Company has $41.9 million of first-lien debt outstanding of the original $225.0 million that was issued in October 2016.

Business Transformation Initiatives

During the three months ended November 30, 2022, the Company implemented cost reduction and transformation initiatives related to compensation expense reductions, real estate rationalization, production efficiencies and other programs, which are expected to result in approximately $19 million of net annualized cost savings.

As previously stated, in F23 the Company intends to focus on key growth areas of Digital Advertising, Digital Subscriptions and Parcel Services. Transformation initiatives for the year ahead include a combination of streamlining resources, product mix rationalization, outsourcing where possible and real estate divesture.

Additional Information

Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include information that is “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect the implementation and results of the Company’s transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, the realization of anticipated cost savings and the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company’s brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities.

For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our annual management’s discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2022 and 2021. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended November 30, 2022 2021 Revenues Advertising 65,273 69,378 Circulation 39,650 41,901 Parcel services 9,196 554 Other 10,057 6,237 Total revenues 124,176 118,070 Expenses Compensation 44,078 40,267 Newsprint 5,326 4,266 Distribution 33,219 23,450 Production 16,279 19,923 Other operating 20,444 18,274 Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring 4,830 11,890 Depreciation 2,664 2,657 Amortization 2,135 2,190 Restructuring 1,615 700 Operating income (loss) (1,584) 6,343 Interest expense 8,317 7,530 Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans 349 234 Gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets (1,527) - Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 441 264 Foreign currency exchange losses 6,742 2,737 Loss before income taxes (15,906) (4,422) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (15,906) (4,422) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic $(0.16) $(0.05) Diluted $(0.16) $(0.05)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at November 30, 2022 As at August 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash 9,117 12,061 Restricted cash 5,286 730 Trade and other receivables 61,298 49,118 Assets held-for-sale 14,698 17,727 Inventory 5,409 4,950 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,570 8,275 Total current assets 103,378 92,861 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 64,161 66,747 Right of use assets 29,957 30,095 Derivative financial instruments and other assets 3,301 3,742 Intangible assets 17,397 17,930 Total assets 218,194 211,375 Liabilities and Deficiency Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 50,178 39,440 Provisions 3,772 3,766 Deferred revenue 20,120 21,262 Current portion of lease obligations 8,390 8,312 Current portion of long-term debt 25,241 13,000 Total current liabilities 107,701 85,780 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 262,373 260,909 Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities 37,333 38,169 Lease obligations 27,542 27,749 Total liabilities 434,949 412,607 Deficiency Capital stock 820,131 820,131 Contributed surplus 18,268 17,973 Deficit (1,055,154) (1,039,336) Total deficiency (216,755) (201,232) Total liabilities and deficiency 218,194 211,375

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended November 30, 2022 2021 Cash Generated (Utilized) by: Operating Activities Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (15,906) (4,422) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 2,664 2,657 Amortization 2,135 2,190 Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 441 264 Non-cash interest 6,410 5,401 Gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets (1,527) - Non-cash foreign currency exchange losses 6,725 2,751 Share-based compensation plans 295 (27) Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 349 234 Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense (875) (1,121) Net change in non-cash operating accounts (8,984) (13,320) Cash flows used in operating activities (8,273) (5,393) Investing Activities Net proceeds from the sale of assets held-for-sale and other assets 4,556 - Purchases of property and equipment (78) (613) Purchases of intangible assets (2) (159) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 4,476 (772) Financing activities Repayment of long-term debt - (2,396) Restricted cash (4,556) - Advances from senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility 7,000 - Lease payments (1,591) (1,430) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 853 (3,826) Net change in cash for the period (2,944) (9,991) Cash at beginning of period 12,061 61,996 Cash at end of period 9,117 52,005 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows Interest paid 2,711 3,551 Income taxes paid - -

