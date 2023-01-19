Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today released financial information for the three months ended November 30, 2022 which include the results of the daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business acquired from J. D. Irving, Limited on March 25, 2022 (the “BNI Acquisition”).
“Reflected in our first quarter results is the impact of continued headwinds coming out of a pandemic into an uncertain economic landscape. Nearly every company, especially those in the media industry, has had to face these challenges with accelerated transformation, Postmedia included,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. “In Fiscal 2023 we are strengthening our focus and seeing progress from key revenue areas including digital subscriptions and parcel services. We will continue proactively transforming the Company to capitalize on a new business model.”
First Quarter Operating Results
Revenue for the quarter was $124.2 million as compared to $118.1 million in the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of $6.1 million (5.2%). The revenue increase was primarily due an increases in parcel services revenue of $8.6 million partially offset by decreases in advertising revenue of $4.1 million (5.9%) and circulation revenue of $2.3 million (5.4%). Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, revenue for the three months ended November 30, 2022 was $108.5 million, a decrease of $9.6 million (8.1%) relative to the same period in the prior year. The revenue decline, excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $9.2 million (13.3%) and circulation revenue of $4.6 million (11.0%).
Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring increased $13.2 million or 12.4% for the quarter ended November 30, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $4.1 million or 3.8%. The decrease, excluding the BNI Acquisition, relates to compensation, distribution and production expenses partially offset by increases in newsprint and other operating expenses.
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring in the quarter was $4.8 million, a decrease of $7.1 million relative to the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring in the quarter was $6.4 million, a decrease of $5.5 million relative to the prior year. The decrease, excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, is due to the decrease in total revenues, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring.
Net loss in the quarter ended November 30, 2022 was $15.9 million, as compared to $4.4 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase in net loss was primarily the result of a decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, increases in restructuring and interest expenses and foreign exchange losses, partially offset by a gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets.
Acquisition of Brunswick News Inc.
On February 17, 2022 the Company entered into a purchase agreement with J. D. Irving, Limited (“JDI”) to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Brunswick News Inc. (“BNI”). The acquisition closed on March 25, 2022 and included BNI’s daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business. The purchase price consisted of cash consideration of $7.5M and share consideration of 4,282,920 Class NC variable voting shares with a fair value of $7.6 million.
Debt Repayment and Refinancing
During the three months ended November 30, 2022, the Company obtained consent of the lender to increase the senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) to $25.0 million. Subsequent to November 30, 2022, the Company further amended the ABL Facility to increase both the availability to the maximum amount of $30.0 million and the interest rate on amounts drawn to the bankers acceptance rate plus 8.0% and extended the maturity date to October 1, 2026. In addition, the Company entered into a $5.0 million Unsecured Revolving Promissory Note with the lender of the ABL Facility at similar terms.
Subsequent to November 30, 2022, the Company redeemed $5.2 million of first-lien debt with the proceeds of asset sales. After this redemption, the Company has $41.9 million of first-lien debt outstanding of the original $225.0 million that was issued in October 2016.
Business Transformation Initiatives
During the three months ended November 30, 2022, the Company implemented cost reduction and transformation initiatives related to compensation expense reductions, real estate rationalization, production efficiencies and other programs, which are expected to result in approximately $19 million of net annualized cost savings.
As previously stated, in F23 the Company intends to focus on key growth areas of Digital Advertising, Digital Subscriptions and Parcel Services. Transformation initiatives for the year ahead include a combination of streamlining resources, product mix rationalization, outsourcing where possible and real estate divesture.
Additional Information
Additional information, including financial statements and management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's website at www.postmedia.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may include information that is “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect the implementation and results of the Company’s transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, the realization of anticipated cost savings and the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company’s brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities.
For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our annual management’s discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2022 and 2021. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended November 30,
|
2022
2021
|
Revenues
|
Advertising
|
65,273
69,378
|
Circulation
|
39,650
41,901
|
Parcel services
|
9,196
554
|
Other
|
10,057
6,237
|
Total revenues
|
124,176
118,070
|
Expenses
|
Compensation
|
44,078
40,267
|
Newsprint
|
5,326
4,266
|
Distribution
|
33,219
23,450
|
Production
|
16,279
19,923
|
Other operating
|
20,444
18,274
|
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring
|
4,830
11,890
|
Depreciation
|
2,664
2,657
|
Amortization
|
2,135
2,190
|
Restructuring
|
1,615
700
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(1,584)
6,343
|
Interest expense
|
8,317
7,530
|
Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans
|
349
234
|
Gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets
|
(1,527)
-
|
Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
|
441
264
|
Foreign currency exchange losses
|
6,742
2,737
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(15,906)
(4,422)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
-
-
|
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
(15,906)
(4,422)
|
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
Basic
|
$(0.16)
$(0.05)
|
Diluted
|
$(0.16)
$(0.05)
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at
November 30,
2022
As at
August 31,
2022
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash
|
9,117
12,061
|
Restricted cash
|
5,286
730
|
Trade and other receivables
|
61,298
49,118
|
Assets held-for-sale
|
14,698
17,727
|
Inventory
|
5,409
4,950
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
7,570
8,275
|
Total current assets
|
103,378
92,861
|
Non-Current Assets
|
Property and equipment
|
64,161
66,747
|
Right of use assets
|
29,957
30,095
|
Derivative financial instruments and other assets
|
3,301
3,742
|
Intangible assets
|
17,397
17,930
|
Total assets
|
218,194
211,375
|
Liabilities and Deficiency
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
50,178
39,440
|
Provisions
|
3,772
3,766
|
Deferred revenue
|
20,120
21,262
|
Current portion of lease obligations
|
8,390
8,312
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
25,241
13,000
|
Total current liabilities
|
107,701
85,780
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
262,373
260,909
|
Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities
|
37,333
38,169
|
Lease obligations
|
27,542
27,749
|
Total liabilities
|
434,949
412,607
|
Deficiency
|
Capital stock
|
820,131
820,131
|
Contributed surplus
|
18,268
17,973
|
Deficit
|
(1,055,154)
(1,039,336)
|
Total deficiency
|
(216,755)
(201,232)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
218,194
211,375
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended November 30,
|
2022
2021
|
Cash Generated (Utilized) by:
|
Operating Activities
|
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
(15,906)
(4,422)
|
Items not affecting cash:
|
Depreciation
|
2,664
2,657
|
Amortization
|
2,135
2,190
|
Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
|
441
264
|
Non-cash interest
|
6,410
5,401
|
Gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets
|
(1,527)
-
|
Non-cash foreign currency exchange losses
|
6,725
2,751
|
Share-based compensation plans
|
295
(27)
|
Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans
|
349
234
|
Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense
|
(875)
(1,121)
|
Net change in non-cash operating accounts
|
(8,984)
(13,320)
|
Cash flows used in operating activities
|
(8,273)
(5,393)
|
Investing Activities
|
Net proceeds from the sale of assets held-for-sale and other assets
|
4,556
-
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(78)
(613)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
(2)
(159)
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
4,476
(772)
|
Financing activities
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
-
(2,396)
|
Restricted cash
|
(4,556)
-
|
Advances from senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility
|
7,000
-
|
Lease payments
|
(1,591)
(1,430)
|
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
|
853
(3,826)
|
Net change in cash for the period
|
(2,944)
(9,991)
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
12,061
61,996
|
Cash at end of period
|
9,117
52,005
|
Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows
|
Interest paid
|
2,711
3,551
|
Income taxes paid
|
-
-
