MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT), a global technology company selling child safety technology to schools and daycare centers, held its year-end annual Board of Directors meeting on December 29 at its Memphis corporate headquarters. Excitement was high among the Board members, with the unanimous election of the two new directors Stuart Barton and Baldev Saini, key insiders joining the team last year from SafeBus Technologies, Inc.

The Company spent the majority of 2022 integrating its two newly acquired subsidiaries into the framework of the Company and is now aggressively pursuing sales and marketing opportunities throughout North America and the Middle East.

Darnell Stitts, ATWEC's President and CEO, reelected Chairman of the Board, was eager to discuss the Company's new direction, "Our strategic plan to add cutting-edge child safety technology to our existing product lines is finally beginning to show dividends. We have been working diligently to combine efforts with our new subsidiary SafeBus Technologies, and together our team is better equipped to market and sell much-needed child safety services to customers around the world."

Other key corporate matters discussed at the meeting included integrating the manufacturing operations of subsidiary Assembled Products, establishing a fresh and creative marketing and branding campaign across the entire Company, and establishing a comprehensive operating plan for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.

The Board unanimously voted on the plan, which includes detailed steps for obtaining vital working capital, required for the Company to achieve its sales and marketing efforts in 2023 and beyond. The Company has entered into negotiations with a California VC firm to commence a registered offering by mid-2023, upon completion of a forensic audit of the Company and its subsidiaries. Although specific details of the plan were not disclosed, the proposed financing would include a short-term bridge loan, to be obtained in first quarter 2023.

Newly elected director Stuart Barton was enthusiastic at the meeting, ready to discuss the Company's bold new direction, "Everybody knows how difficult the last two years have been, with the pandemic, and the resulting disruption to businesses and schools - not just here in the US, but to people across the globe. We have worked hard to combine the resources of three companies, and put together a cohesive plan for one firm, with a global vision. I am confident that our efforts today have resulted in a strong and visionary operating plan for ATWT, to carry us through the next three years."

Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to the Company's annual Board of Directors meeting, along with its new operating plan on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's website, www.atwec.com.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATWT):

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators ‘peace of mind.' ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-bystate basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company recently announced their new "state of the art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from home. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT," and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

About SafeBus Technologies, Inc. (Private: WY):

SafeBus Technologies, Inc. is a privately held WY corporation providing child safety solutions to schools and day care centers, a $250B market worldwide. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company combines the latest hardware with creative software development to provide safety and security products for school transport vehicles, now in high demand for today's dangerous world. Millions of children travel to school every day, and parents will always worry about their well-being. Bus drivers have great responsibility, and accidents happen, both on the bus and on the road. Schools have been looking for ways to better control their transportation operations, for increased security, for better record-keeping and for improved safety. Founded in 2012, the Company has spent considerable time, effort, and capital designing and developing its new SafeBus Alert™ products, for sale to customers in the US and abroad. The cutting-edge systems include the SafeBus Alert™, SafeBus ETA™ and SafeBus LiveVue™ product lines, targeting day care and K-4 elementary schools that transport children to and from school daily. The Company utilizes the latest iOS technology, is highly affordable and easy to use, and now gives administrators current alerts and accurate reports, while giving parents ‘peace of mind' in knowing that their kids are safe. The Company's website is www.safebustech.com.

