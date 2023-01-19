This is One More Step in Ludwig's Planned Path to an NYSE or NASDAQ Listing.

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) Ludwig Enterprises Inc., "The Genetic Language Company" ™ the parent company of Precision Genomics and mRNA for Life Inc., is pleased to announce that they have begun the application process to be approved to trade on the OTCQB Market. This is a significant step towards achieving the company's goal of up-listing to the NYSE. The process is expected to be completed in the near future.

What Is OTCQB?

OTCQB is a market tier of the U.S Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets that provides investors with better quality information than other U.S. OTC markets, such as Pink Sheets. It is one of three tiers offered by the OTC Markets Group. It requires companies trading on this market segment to meet specific qualification standards, including providing updated financial information, corporate disclosure, and a minimum bid price, as well as being fully reporting with SEC or equivalent foreign financials available through its website or through its market maker's website for investors to view before investing in any stock listed on this exchange.

Why Is This Important?

Trading on the OTCQB Market allows companies like Ludwig Enterprises Inc., who are looking to raise capital and access a larger pool of potential investors since it is a more established and recognized trading platform than other U.S. Over-the-Counter markets. Additionally, trading on OTCQB could potentially increase liquidity and trading volume due to increased visibility and transparency among institutional investors who are more likely to invest in stocks that are traded on OTCQB than those traded on lesser-known listing services such as Pink Sheets or OTC Expert Market.

Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s application process on the OTC Markets Group represents an important milestone in their journey towards their ultimate goal of up-listing onto the NYSE or NASDAQ Stock Exchanges - a move which could further strengthen their position as an attractive investment opportunity for both individual and institutional investors alike. With this application the company hopes to soon begin trading one of these prestigious markets which could result in increased liquidity, transparency and visibility among potential investors looking for quality investment opportunities within their sector. This application process marks a positive step forward for Ludwig Enterprises Inc. positioning them closer towards achieving their goals of providing long-term growth potential for current shareholders while also meeting the necessary qualifications needed should they decide to up list onto one of the world's most renowned stock exchanges in the future.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises, "The Genetic Language Company", ™ is a publicly traded Genomics Technology Holding Company with Precision Genomics, Inc. and mRNA for Life, Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries. Advancements in Biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to potentially assist in improved patient outcomes and, in some cases, potentially even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era with their proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early analysis may assist patients and doctors to manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig Enterprises is potentially poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

