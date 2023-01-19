MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is pleased to announce its public relations subsidiaries, 42West and Shore Fire Media, have earned spots on The Observer's PR Power List Honor Roll, a widely-respected industry publication recognizing excellence in PR. 42West was spotlighted for its wide-ranging roster of entertainment personalities and brands, and Shore Fire Media was featured for helping its clients earn a record amount of Grammy nominations for the upcoming ceremony next month, both as part of the Dolphin Entertainment powerhouse of entertainment marketing companies.

"Such a respected authority affirming the market-leading position of 42West and Shore Fire Media serves as validation of our central strategy: that we are assembling an entertainment marketing ‘Super Group,' the only one of its kind in our industry," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "42West and Shore Fire Media, along with our other award-winning agencies, can synergize and innovate for our clients in a far bigger way together than any individual firm could execute alone."

Shore Fire Media, led by Marilyn Laverty, was once again acknowledged for its leading position within the music industry - beginning 2022 by announcing the 3rd Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The three-night festival - held at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles - featured an all-star lineup with exciting artist pairings including Green Day & Miley Cyrus; Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton; Halsey & Machine Gun Kelly with special guests Travis Barker, Willow Smith and Trippie Redd. The communications firm also announced dates and locations for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 international tour, one of the most anticipated events of the coming year - for which Shore Fire is handling all U.S. publicity.

42West, led by CEO Amanda Lundberg, yet again is recognized for its elite PR services for film, television and corporate PR strategy and execution, with projects from nearly every studio and streaming service, several A-list talent, and impactful brands like Fandom, BOND, Turner and Riot Games. 42West helped engineer one of the year's big pop-culture moments as the agency of record for Tom Cruise, and his celebrated new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," which garnered the biggest opening weekend ever, and has grossed $1.489 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film during 2022.

