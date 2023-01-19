PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK, Financial) the provider of food, facilities, and uniform services to millions of people in 19 countries around the world, has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly-available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

Aramark's sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., is comprised of two equal - and interconnected - parts dedicated to the company's commitment to people and planet. Introduced in 2019, it articulates the company's purpose and directly connects to Aramark's mission: Because we're rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Be Well. Do Well. sums up Aramark's dedication to reduce inequity, support and grow communities, promote diversity, and protect the planet, while continuously strengthening the core foundation and long-term value proposition of its business.

Later this month, Aramark will release its 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report, which highlights its global environmental, social, and corporate governance programs and performance. In the Report, Aramark will share progress on its diversity initiatives, community building, climate commitments, focus on food and worker safety, and responsible sourcing and waste reduction. The 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report will be found on Aramark's website.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aramark on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aramark

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aramark

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aramark

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735046/Aramark-Named-to-Newsweeks-2023-List-of-Americas-Most-Responsible-Companies



