LaFleur & Godfrey LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $600.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.65%), VCSH(4.39%), and MSFT(4.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 59,442 shares in NYSE:CMA, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.79 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Comerica Inc traded for a price of $68.92 per share and a market cap of $9.06Bil. The stock has returned -27.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comerica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 24,200 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/12/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $134.1701 per share and a market cap of $2,124.05Bil. The stock has returned -23.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-book ratio of 41.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FSLR by 39,331 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.16.

On 01/12/2023, First Solar Inc traded for a price of $177.2 per share and a market cap of $18.90Bil. The stock has returned 104.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Solar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 201.48, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.69 and a price-sales ratio of 7.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 57,175-share investment in NYSE:CIEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.05 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, Ciena Corp traded for a price of $51.385 per share and a market cap of $7.63Bil. The stock has returned -30.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ciena Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 9,225 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 01/12/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $239.2899 per share and a market cap of $1,781.92Bil. The stock has returned -24.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-book ratio of 10.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

