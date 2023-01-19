TEGNA and KARE Congratulate Boyd Huppert on Receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and KARE 11 today congratulate Boyd Huppert on his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) as part of their 2023 First Amendment Awards. These annual awards recognize select journalists “who stood for the values of the First Amendment.”

This award is the latest honor for Huppert in a nearly four-decade career in television news. After starting his career in Wausau, Omaha and Milwaukee, Huppert has spent the past 26 years at KARE 11, where he produces his weekly signature storytelling segment, “Land of 10,000 Stories.” Huppert also helps inspire the next generation of journalists as the chief storytelling coach for TEGNA, and also leads the Advanced Storytelling Workshop with the National Press Photographer’s Association.

“We are so proud and grateful to have Boyd in the TEGNA family and congratulate him for this recognition that honors all he’s contributed to our industry,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, Media Operations for TEGNA. “Boyd personifies everything that is great about local journalism. He’s taught and inspired journalists for decades and for any student studying journalism today, Boyd’s passion for video storytelling is infectious and inspirational.”

“Every week, Minnesotans are inspired by Boyd’s masterful ability to discover the incredible in the everyday,” said Bill Dallman, president and general manager of KARE. “All of us at KARE 11 are very proud to see Boyd’s lifetime of work honored by RTDNF and the First Amendment Awards. Boyd’s storytelling also lives on because he shares those skills with his colleagues and countless other journalists across the country. RTDNF could not have chosen a more worthy, dedicated and humble recipient.”

Huppert’s work has been recognized by colleagues across the country, winning 22 National Edward R. Murrow Awards and a national Emmy® award, along with honors from the National Headliner Awards, Sigma Delta Chi Awards, the Scripps Howard Award, and dozens of regional Murrow and Emmy Awards. He was inducted into the Emmy Silver Circle in 2016.

Huppert and the other 2023 First Amendment Awards honorees will be recognized during a ceremony on March 2 in Washington, DC.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tegna.com%2F.

About KARE 11

KARE 11 is the TEGNA-owned NBC affiliate serving Minneapolis-St. Paul. KARE 11 broadcasts more than 32 hours of locally produced newscasts each week and provides viewers across the region with 24/7 news, weather and information through its digital platforms and apps. The station has been honored with numerous Emmy awards, duPont-Columbia awards, multiple National Edward R. Murrow awards, as well as the NABJ Salute to Excellence and Gracie Awards. Learn more at KARE11.com.

