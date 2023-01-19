U. S. Steel Announces New Industry-Leading Warranty Policy for GALVALUME® Coated Steel Coils

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today a doubling of the standard limited warranty policy for GALVALUME® coated coils used in nonresidential and residential building construction. The new warranties provided to U. S. Steel customers will range from 40-60 years, a significant upgrade from the existing 20-25 year warranties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005671/en/

Galvalume2.jpg

Roof of multi-family residential building outfitted with U. S. Steel’s GALVALUME® coated steel coils for superior and lasting performance. U. S. Steel upgraded its warranty on GALVALUME® from 20-25 years to 40-60 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

U. S. Steel's new warranty policy responds to the needs of consumers and our customers alike, further supporting the growth of corrosion-resistant sheet steels in building construction. These longer warranties can provide builders with confidence that GALVALUME® coated steel will have superior and lasting performance – and withstand mother nature’s most extreme events like hurricanes, heavy snowfall, and wildfires.

U. S. Steel has been coating GALVALUME® steel for more than 40 years and is the most experienced and longest tenured licensee of GALVALUME® coated steel coils in North America. GALVALUME® coated steel is a preferred alternative to zinc-aluminum coated steel because the latter is often unlicensed and imported into the U.S. construction market and may not meet the same performance standards or have the same complex coated microstructure as GALVALUME®.

In addition to its superior longevity and corrosion resistance for construction roofing and siding, GALVALUME® is a 100 percent recyclable steel which is a key differentiator from other roofing materials, such as traditional asphalt shingles, which frequently require disposal into landfills.

"At U. S. Steel, we understand and share the commitment of our customers and their customers who demand long performing, environmentally-friendly building materials that are high quality and cost-effective. Licensed GALVALUME® continues to prove itself in the market as the premier choice for roofing and architectural panels, and other construction applications,” said Ken Jaycox, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at U. S. Steel.

The new warranties apply to coils shipped on or after January 1, 2023, with heavier coating weights receiving longer warranties. Pre-painted products receive an additional 10 years of coverage. GALVALUME® is a registered trademark of BIEC International Inc.

U. S. Steel was the first American steelmaker to commit to a net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050 and the first North American steel company to join ResponsibleSteel™, a global not-for-profit working to make steel more sustainable. More information on U. S. Steel’s greenhouse gas emissions targets and environmental efforts is available here. More information on GALVALUME® products is located here.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005671/en/

