Virtu Financial Launches Fifth Annual Women's Winternship Program, 2023

Jan. 12, 2023
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (

VIRT, Financial), a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology, today announced the launch of its fifth annual Women’s Winternship, a one-week program aimed at introducing college students to a career path in financial services. Previously US-focused, this successful early talent identification program continues its evolution by including participation of students based in both London and Singapore.

As in prior years, Virtu’s 2023 Women’s Winternship features an engaging curriculum on a wide array of topics such as market structure, execution, data analytics and visualization, regression modeling, and much more.

“Since its inception, this program has become a proven asset that helps strengthen and diversify our robust pipeline of exceptional female candidates,” said Raya White, Co-Chief People Officer at Virtu Financial.

Hosted by more than 20 in-house experts across the firm’s various business lines and disciplines―including Joanne Minieri and Virginia Gambale, both members of Virtu’s Board of Directors―the program’s goal is to introduce students to a diverse cross-section of products and services, expertise, and backgrounds while inculcating the type of collaborative mindset that is fundamental to the firm’s success. A team capstone project at the week’s end melds lessons learned and is presented to and discussed with senior management.

“Women are an essential part of today’s workforce yet are underrepresented in the financial services industry,” commented Mary Mooney, Co-Chief People Officer, Virtu Financial. “Our Winternship program provides college women a direct introduction to real-world trading challenges and on-the-job networking opportunities to explore potential careers within Virtu and the financial services industry.”

Please visit our Careers page to learn more www.virtu.com/careers

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations
Andrew Smith
[email protected]


